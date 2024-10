Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and his new Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, have held their first videoconference and discussed bilateral exchanges and defense cooperation.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Thursday, Kim congratulated Nakatani upon taking office and proposed that the two sides communicate frequently and cooperate closely as important partners with shared values and interests.The Japanese minister noted the growing importance of bilateral defense exchanges and cooperation, expressing hope that the two sides will cooperate on an ongoing basis.The two sides also agreed on the need for close two-way coordination, as well as coordination within a trilateral security framework involving the U.S., considering North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and its increasing military cooperation with Russia.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Nakatani also said he intends to visit South Korea in the near future.