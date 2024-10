Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) declared continued affirmation of the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea.In a joint statement following the two sides' summit in Vientiane on Thursday, Seoul and the regional bloc made the declaration in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea(UNCLOS).The two sides declared to promote cooperation on maritime safety and security, and respect for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the UNCLOS.Such declaration is in apparent attempt to keep China in check regarding its active military operations in the South China Sea.