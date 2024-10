Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministry and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation are once again promoting Korea's traditional attire, or hanbok, with the seventh annual Hanbok Culture Week set to start Monday.Exhibits will be on display and fashion shows will take place in Seoul's Jongno District and other areas of the city through October 20.The Seoul Museum of Craft Art is planning to exhibit different materials used to make the traditional clothing, as well as visual content showing the manufacturing process.Hanbok worn for special occasions, including traditional weddings and babies’ first birthday celebrations, will be on display at the former presidential complex, Cheong Wa Dae.Six people in the hanbok industry will be honored with commendations and awards from the culture minister for their contributions to the hanbok tradition.