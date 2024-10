Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok said Thursday that the South Korean government has not promised to provide financial support for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic.The minister was responding to questions during a parliamentary audit at the Sejong Government Complex in Seoul, after opposition party lawmakers raised concerns about letters of intent submitted by the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation during the bidding process for the nuclear power plant project.The letters mentioned financial support from the South Korean government, but Choi said that did not equate to a "promise."The government can provide financial support to benefit South Korean companies, he added.