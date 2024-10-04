Menu Content

S. Korea-Thailand Summit Held on Sidelines of ASEAN Summit

Written: 2024-10-10 18:09:14Updated: 2024-10-10 18:12:38

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in the Laotian capital of Vientiane on Thursday. 

In congratulating the Thai prime minister on assuming office last month, Yoon expressed hope that South Korea and Thailand will drastically boost cooperation in a wide array of areas, including trade, investment, electric vehicles, national defense and people-to-people exchanges. 

He then asked Paetongtarn to draw keen attention to the swift adoption of a South Korea-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement(EPA) and the smooth construction of a joint industrial complex. 

Yoon also stressed the need for the two countries to further boost cooperation in national defense and related industries based on mutual trust. 

Paetongtarn vowed best efforts to further expand such cooperation and to work toward the swift negotiations and effectuation of the EPA. 

She then expressed hope to further strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation with South Korea.
