Culture

Author Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

Written: 2024-10-10 20:14:21Updated: 2024-10-11 13:36:12

Author Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean author Han Kang has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Swedish Academy made the announcement Thursday, making Han the second South Korean ever to win a Nobel Prize and the first to attain the honor in literature.

The academy said it was awarding Han the prize “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

Anders Olsson, chairman of the academy's Nobel Committee, said in a statement that Han “has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in her poetic and experimental style has become an innovator in contemporary prose.”

In 2016 Han won the Man Booker International Prize, later renamed the International Booker Prize, for “The Vegetarian.” 

She earned the renowned Malaparte Prize for “Human Acts” in 2017 and Spain's San Clemente Award for “The Vegetarian” in 2018.

Han will receive a monetary award of eleven million Swedish krona, about one million U.S. dollars, as well as a gold medal and a diploma. 

The 2024 Nobel prizes will be presented to the new laureates at ceremonies in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

The late President Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2000.
