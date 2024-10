Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea sent more trash balloons over the South Korean border early Friday morning.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North began another balloon launch around 12 a.m. Friday and that the balloons are likely to drift toward the northern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, considering the direction of the wind.The JCS warned the public to be aware of falling objects, not to touch them, and to report any trash balloon sightings to a nearby military unit or police station.The latest launch comes just three days after the previous one.Since May 28, the North has launched thousands of trash-laden balloons on 27 occasions.In late September, the JCS warned that the South Korean military would take “stern military measures” if it decided North Korea had crossed the line or if it inflicted serious damage on the South Korean people with its trash balloon campaign.