S. Korea, Laos to Upgrade to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Laos intend to upgrade their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership next year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic ties.President Yoon Suk Yeol and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith reached the understanding Thursday during a summit held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Laos.Yoon said the two nations have steadily built friendly, cooperative relations since reestablishing ties in 1995.He added that the number of South Koreans and Laotians traveling between the two countries can be expected to hit an all-time high this year, surpassing levels seen before COVID-19.The Laotian president said Yoon’s visit to Laos will significantly contribute to the improvement of cooperative relations between the two nations.The two countries signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation on climate change responses and the reduction of carbon emissions, and they renewed a deal concerning South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund.