Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Jordan two-nil in its third round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers without captain Son Heung-min.The national football team, led by head coach Hong Myung-ho, beat Jordan at Amman International Stadium in the Jordanian capital on Thursday in their Group B match in the third round of the Asian qualification tournament.Midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored an opener in the 38th minute of the match, and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu netted his first international goal in the 68th minute.Team Korea has secured seven points over three matches, moving to the top of the group.South Korea will face Iraq on Tuesday at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.