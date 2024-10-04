Yoon, Ishiba Resolve to Make the Most of Real-Time Missile Data-Sharing System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plan to ensure the continued effectiveness of a system to share information on North Korean missile launches in real time.Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters Thursday that Yoon and Ishiba share the same concerns about the North’s nuclear and missile threats and its illegal cyber activities.Under the new mechanism, put in place late last year, South Korea, the United States and Japan share information on the launch site, flight trajectory and point of impact for each North Korean missile in real time.Kim said the two leaders expressed deep regret over the North’s threats and other violations of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as over military ties between North Korea and Russia, saying the North threatens peace and security not only in Northeast Asia but throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world.Kim said Yoon and Ishiba also share the view that North Korea should not shift responsibility for the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula to South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.In addition, the two leaders agreed to cooperate through the ASEAN meetings to send a stern message to North Korea and forces supporting the North.