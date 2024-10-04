Exports Jump 33.2% for First 10 Days of October

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports increased more than 30 percent for the first ten days of October on the back of robust exports of semiconductors and automobiles.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments came to 15-point-31 billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up 33-point-two percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports rose nine percent, with the number of working days having increased by one day from a year ago to five-and-a-half days.The rise was led by a 45-point-five percent jump in exports of semiconductors, the country’s main export item.Shipments jumped 29 percent for automobiles and 265 percent for ships.The nation witnessed higher exports to most of its trading partners during the period, including a 23 percent increase in exports to China and 33 percent more exports to the United States.Imports increased by three-point-two percent year-on-year to 17-point-four billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-16 billion dollars.