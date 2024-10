Photo : YONHAP News

The driver who plowed into a group of pedestrians near Seoul City Hall in July, killing nine people and injuring five others, has denied wrongdoing and said his car suddenly accelerated because of a malfunction.Through his legal counsel the accused man, identified only by the surname Cha, told the Seoul Central District Court on Friday that he is not guilty of causing death and injury under the Special Cases Concerning the Traffic Accidents Settlement Act.The lawyer said the vehicle sped up even though the 68-year-old Cha pressed the brake.Cha also disputed assessments of his vehicle by the National Forensic Service and the car manufacturer, which the prosecution had submitted as evidence.The court has set another hearing for November 13 to question officials from the forensic agency and other witnesses.The prosecution suspects Cha mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake.