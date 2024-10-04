Menu Content

Yoon: N. Korea-Russia Cooperation Prolonging War in Ukraine

Written: 2024-10-11 14:16:38Updated: 2024-10-11 16:25:25

Yoon: N. Korea-Russia Cooperation Prolonging War in Ukraine

Photo : KBS

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is prolonging the war in Ukraine and constitutes a direct challenge to UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at the East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Friday, Yoon told representatives of 18 countries, including the U.S., China and Russia, that it was critical to strengthen global solidarity to uphold a rules-based international order.

The president said Seoul intends to expand support for Ukraine's security, humanitarian and reconstruction needs through close coordination with the international community.

Yoon emphasized that freedom of shipping and flying in the South China Sea must be guaranteed in line with international law, in view of the recent escalation of tensions between China and the Philippines.

The South Korean leader said North Korea's denuclearization is an essential precondition for a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, urging the international community to clearly demonstrate that it will never tolerate provocations or the development of nuclear weapons by the North.
