Politics

14 Sitting Lawmakers Indicted under Election Law

Written: 2024-10-11 14:55:05Updated: 2024-10-11 15:16:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has indicted one-thousand-19 people, including 14 incumbent lawmakers, under the Public Official Election Act over alleged violations in the run-up to the general elections in April for seats in the 22nd National Assembly.

According to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Friday, ten of the 14 lawmakers are affiliated with the main opposition Democratic Party and four with the ruling People Power Party.

Six lawmakers stand accused of disseminating false information or engaging in malicious propaganda, and three are accused of bribery.

Other charges concern polling rules and the use of amplifiers.

The total number of people booked for investigation was three-thousand-101, a seven-point-nine percent increase over the corresponding figure for the 21st National Assembly elections.

The prosecution attributed this to an increase in the number of complaints and revisions to the election law.

The number of indictments, however, dropped eleven-point-seven percent with the indictment rate falling seven-point-three percentage points to 32-point-nine percent.
