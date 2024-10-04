Early Voting Begins Friday for Oct. 16 By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A two-day early voting period began Friday for the October 16 by-elections at 476 voting booths in districts that are set to elect new officials.Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting booth in their region between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday after presenting their government-issued identification cards.Once all the early voting is complete, election officials, along with monitors representing each party and candidate and the police, send the ballot boxes to regional election offices to be stored inside CCTV-equipped locations until election day.The National Election Commission inspected facilities at early voting booths on Thursday to check for any illegal surveillance cameras.The upcoming by-elections will fill the post of superintendent at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, as well as mayoral posts in Busan's Geumjeong District, Incheon's Ganghwa County, and the counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.