Yoon Heads Home after 3-Nation Tour of Southeast Asia

Written: 2024-10-11 16:47:57Updated: 2024-10-11 18:55:07

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is heading home after wrapping up a three-nation tour to Southeast Asia that took him to the Philippines, Singapore and Laos. 

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee boarded the presidential plane Friday at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos. 

From Wednesday to Friday, Yoon attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Vientiane, where South Korea officially formed a comprehensive strategic partnership with the regional bloc. 

He also held his first summit with newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and agreed to continue improving bilateral ties. 

During his stay in the Philippines from Sunday to Monday, Yoon and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to forge a strategic partnership between the two countries and to review the possibility of restoring the dormant Bataan nuclear power plant. 

While visiting Singapore from Monday to Wednesday, Yoon and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong signed a supply chain partnership arrangement, with both countries agreeing to share information about their supply chain crisis response systems and promptly notify each other of any disruptions.
