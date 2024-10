Photo : YONHAP News

The Air Force has conducted for the first time in seven years live fire drills involving air-to-surface Taurus missiles.The Air Force announced on Friday that it successfully conducted such exercises over the Yellow Sea earlier on Tuesday and Thursday.The cruise missiles were fired from F-15K fighter jets and flew around 400 kilometers before hitting targets in the Yellow Sea. They carried inert ammunition for safety.The Air Force said together with the live fire drills, it also carried out exercises on responding to enemy cruise missiles.In such drills, Taurus missiles traced enemy cruise missiles flying at high speed at low altitude and E-737 airborne early warning and control aircraft tracked their flight path to transmit it to other jets in the air as well as the Master Control and Reporting Center.