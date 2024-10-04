Pres. Yoon Asks for Australia's Interest in S. Korean Firms' Participation in Frigate Project

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Laos on Friday.Yoon expressed satisfaction that South Korea and Australia are actively engaging in high-level exchanges, saying he hopes the two countries will continue to expand communication and cooperation on various levels.He then requested Australia’s interest in the South Korean firms that are hoping to take part in Australia’s project to acquire escort vessels.In February, Australia announced plans to secure eleven new general-purpose frigates that will provide maritime and land strike, air defense and escort capabilities.At the time, Australia showed interest in frigates built by South Korea, Japan, Germany and Spain.Albanese, for his part, commended Yoon’s leadership in promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.The two leaders celebrated the progress of partnerships between their countries in national defense, defense industries, supply chains and economic security and expressed hope of seeing more such cooperation in the future.