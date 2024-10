Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea sent about 40 trash balloons over the South Korean border between Thursday night and Friday morning.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) provided the update Friday, saying a number of objects had fallen on Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.According to the JCS, the balloons carried no hazardous materials but only household waste, such as paper trash and plastic bags.The JCS nevertheless warned the public to be cautious of falling objects and not touch them.It also urged everyone to report trash balloon sightings to a nearby military unit or police station.The latest launch comes just three days after the previous one.Since May 28, the North has launched thousands of trash-laden balloons on 27 occasions.