S. Korean Military Intensifies Readiness Posture after N. Korea's Drone Infiltration Claim

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has intensified its readiness posture in response to North Korea's claim over Seoul's drone infiltration, followed by additional flying of trash balloons into the South.KBS has confirmed that Kang Ho-pil, the chief director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), convened a video conference with frontline commanders on Friday night for an emergency coordination meeting.The participants checked up on the situation concerning the North Korean military, while emphasizing the need for a readiness posture at frontline units.About an hour after the South Korean military initially denied the North's claim about the drone infiltration into Pyongyang, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and the JCS issued an official statement to say that the claim cannot be verified due to national and operational security.The JCS said the complete accountability for the situation lies with North Korea and its trash balloon provocations, and warned that it will respond decisively if it threatens the safety of the South Korean people.