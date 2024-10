South Korea's first Nobel Prize winner in literature Han Kang's bestselling novel "The Vegetarian" will be made into a play in the Italian language.According to the Korean Cultural Center in Rome, Italian theater company INDEX is set to stage the play in nine major cities of Italy and France, including Rome, Milan and Paris, from October 25 through February.While the Italian play has been jointly produced by INDEX and major theaters and festivals in Italy and France, the Korean Cultural Center and the Literature Translation Institute of Korea have also supported the project.The Italian play has been in the works even before Han Kang was announced as this year's winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature."The Vegetarian" is also expected to be produced into a play in German in Vienna, Austria for a premiere in May next year.