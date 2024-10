Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's first case of highly pathogenic H5N3 avian influenza has been confirmed in wild bird feces collected from Mangyeong River in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province.According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, the samples collected on October 2 were first confirmed as a case of H5 AI on Thursday, before a final confirmation of the H5N3 virus was made through additional testing.Authorities presumed that the new virus was formed after recombination of the highly pathogenic H5 virus reported around the world and the N3 virus originating from wild birds.The headquarters repeatedly called for thorough quarantine at poultry farms across the country.A senior official at the agriculture ministry urged the farms to immediately report upon detecting minor symptoms among their herd.