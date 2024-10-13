N. Korea Warns of 'Horrible Disaster' if S. Korean Drones Found Again

Photo : KBS News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has warned South Korea of a "horrible disaster" if its drones are found flying over the North's capital again.Kim issued the warning on Saturday in a statement carried by the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), accusing Seoul of avoiding responsibility for the alleged flights of South Korean drones over Pyongyang.Kim said that it is a miscalculation if the South Korean military thinks that it can pass through the crucial infringement upon the North's sovereignty just by asserting that it did not fly the drones.The statement came a day after North Korea's Foreign Ministry claimed that South Korean drones carrying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets were detected in the skies over Pyongyang on Oct. 3, 9 and 10.In response, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it could not confirm the North's accusations.Kim said that the South Korean military's vague statements should be taken as proof that it was "either the main culprit or accomplice in this incident," vowing to take a "strong corresponding retaliatory action" if drones carrying anti-North Korea propaganda materials infiltrate again into North Korea.