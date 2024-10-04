Senior Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Talks in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a meeting in Seoul this week to discuss trilateral cooperation on North Korea and other issues.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun will hold talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano on Wednesday.Kim will also hold separate bilateral talks with Campbell on the same day and with Okano on Thursday.The ministry said the three sides will discuss the trilateral coordination for regional and global issues, including the Korean Peninsula issue, and discuss ways to develop trilateral cooperation.The senior diplomats are also expected to discuss possible provocations by North Korea around the presidential election in the United States and heightened tensions on the peninsula over the North's claim that South Korea flew drones over Pyongyang to drop anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets.The upcoming talks come about five months after the three sides held their last meeting in Virginia in May.