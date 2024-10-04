Early Voting Turnout for By-Elections Marks 8.98%

Photo : YONHAP News

The voter turnout for the early voting for the October 16 by-elections reached eight-point-98 percent.According to the National Election Commission (NEC) on Saturday, about 776-thousand people out of some eight-point-64 million eligible voters cast their ballots during the two-day early voting period that ended at 6 p.m. Saturday.The by-elections will fill the post of superintendent at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, as well as mayoral posts in Busan's Geumjeong District, Incheon's Ganghwa County, and the counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.The voter turnout for the election of superintendent marked eight-point-28 percent.The turnout came out at 20-point-63 percent in Geumjeong, while Ganghwa County saw a turnout of 27-point-nine percent, with the figures for Gokseong and Yeonggwang posting 41-point-44 percent and 43-point-06 percent, respectively.The turnout of eight-point-98 percent is much lower than 22-point-64 percent tallied in the early voting for the previous by-election, which was held in October last year to elect the head of Seoul's Gangseo district.The regular vote will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.