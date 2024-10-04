Rival Parties Woo Voter Support Ahead of By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of rival parties continued to seek voter support on Sunday with three days left until the by-elections.Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon wooed voter support for the party's candidate for the Geumjeong District in Busan, vowing the ruling bloc's efforts to resolve pending issues of the district in a social network post on Sunday.Han pledged to address the issues of revitalizing commercial areas of the district and easing regulations on redevelopment, saying that he walked through the streets of the district on Saturday along with local residents.The upcoming by-elections will fill the post of superintendent at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, as well as mayoral posts in Busan's Geumjeong District, Incheon's Ganghwa County, and the counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.Main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung on Sunday criticized the government's economic policy, calling on the government to admit its policy failures and completely change the direction of administration and policy.Lee made the call, saying that the economy and people's livelihoods are falling into a quagmire where it is impossible to foresee the future and that data has proven that the government's only policy of cutting taxes for the rich has failed.The DP chair then urged the government to do something, whether it is a supplementary budget or differential cash handouts for the recovery of people's livelihoods.