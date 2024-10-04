Kim Yo-jong to S. Korea: Take Steps to Prevent Recurrence of Drone Incursion

Photo : KBS News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, urged South Korea to take steps to prevent any future incursion of the North’s airspace by unmanned aerial vehicles.Kim issued the statement Sunday, saying the “gangsters” in Seoul have yet to understand the situation properly.She said South Korea must swiftly take measures to prevent any recurrence of provocative acts that violate other countries’ airspace.The statement came an hour after the North’s state media reported that its army ordered artillery units along the border with South Korea to be fully ready to open fire.Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the North’s defense ministry said Sunday that if South Korean drones appear in the North’s airspace again, the North will consider it a “declaration of war.”The North claimed Friday to have detected South Korean drones carrying anti-North Korea leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month, but the South Korean military said it cannot confirm the claim.