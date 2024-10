Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating has sunk back down to its lowest point since he took office, remaining in the 20-percent range for a third consecutive week.According to a survey of two-thousand-nine adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter last Monday to Friday, 25-point-eight percent of respondents approved of the way Yoon handled state affairs, down two-point-one percentage points from a week earlier.The figure, which matches the rating from two weeks ago, is the lowest since the launch of the Yoon administration in May 2022.Yoon’s disapproval rating rose by three-point-two percentage points from last week to a record high of 71-point-three percent, replacing the previous record of 70-point-eight percent set two weeks ago.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.