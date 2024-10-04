Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Deputy Secretary of State Campbell to Visit S. Korea This Week

Written: 2024-10-14 11:02:40Updated: 2024-10-14 13:55:43

US Deputy Secretary of State Campbell to Visit S. Korea This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will visit South Korea this week to discuss concerns about North Korea’s provocations on the Korean Peninsula. 

The U.S. State Department said Sunday in a media note that Campbell will visit South Korea on Wednesday to meet with senior South Korean officials to discuss bilateral cooperation to foster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as common regional and global challenges, including their shared concerns about North Korea’s provocations. 

The department said Campbell will also participate in a trilateral vice foreign ministerial meeting among the U.S., South Korea and Japan in Seoul on Wednesday. 

The high-level meeting will reportedly focus on regional and global challenges, including the threats posed by North Korea and the importance of upholding international law in the South China Sea. 

Campbell’s visit comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula after the North accused South Korea of intruding on its airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Campbell will travel to Japan on Tuesday before visiting Seoul.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >