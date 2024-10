Photo : YONHAP News

The number of female wage earners in South Korea has surpassed ten million.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the number of women earning a wage or salary averaged ten million 152-thousand in the period from January to August this year.The number exceeded the ten million mark for the first time since the nation started compiling related data in 1963, and the figure for all of 2024 is almost certain to surpass ten million.Since 1963 the number of female wage earners has increased by a multiple of 17-point-seven, while the figure for men is six-point-six.The proportion of women among all wage earners hit a record 46-point-one percent this year.