Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon are set for a one-on-one meeting early next week.According to multiple sources close to the ruling party on Monday, Yoon and Han have agreed to meet early next week after coordinating their schedules following Wednesday's by-elections.The arrangement comes after Yoon recently accepted Han's request for the one-on-one meeting made last month.Discussions are expected to focus on ways to handle various allegations the opposition has made against first lady Kim Keon-hee.The PPP leader earlier called for a reshuffle of aides close to the first lady, who allegedly bypassed the official presidential line, to dispel public concerns.Han also said the prosecution should put forth an outcome in line with the law, principle and common sense which the public deems acceptable regarding its investigation into Kim's alleged stock manipulation.