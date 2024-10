Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his aides to push ahead with policies to amplify the real-life impact of the central bank’s recent interest rate cut and the nation’s recent inclusion in FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index.The president issued the order during a meeting on Monday.On Friday, the Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board revised the key interest rate from three-point-five percent to three-point-25 percent, the first departure from its earlier monetary tightening policy in over three years.Two days earlier, South Korea succeeded in joining the world's leading global bond index, raising expectations for the domestic bond market to attract some 80 trillion won, around 59 billion dollars, in foreign capital.A high-ranking official at the top office said the administration plans to announce measures this month to support the nation's small-business owners and vitalize the economy.