Unification Ministry: N. Korea’s Drone Accusation Reflects Internal Problems

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has said North Korea’s accusation that Seoul sent drones to its capital, Pyongyang, is an attempt to escalate cross-border tensions due to problems within the regime.At a press briefing Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said the North has created and exaggerated crises and tensions to rally support for the regime and to reinforce control over its people.The spokesperson said while Pyongyang may be seeking to justify its provocations, or to create anxiety and confusion within South Korean society, it will never get what it wants through threats and provocations.Asked whether Seoul intended to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang, which is demanding measures to prevent a recurrence, Koo said President Yoon Suk Yeol has already proposed dialogue by announcing the "August 15 Unification Doctrine," but Koo provided no further details.While the North says South Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and disseminated anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets three times this month, the spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to verify each and every claim made by the regime.