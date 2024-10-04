Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Awaiting Medical Report; Ex-President Moon’s Daughter Could Face Reckless Driving Charges

Written: 2024-10-14 14:29:17Updated: 2024-10-14 16:10:34

Police Awaiting Medical Report; Ex-President Moon’s Daughter Could Face Reckless Driving Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are waiting for a taxi driver to submit a medical report as they consider whether to recommend reckless driving charges for former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, who is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when she hit the taxi with her car on October 5.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, a high-ranking official at the National Police Agency said Moon Da-hye could face charges under the Act on Special Cases concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents and the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, depending on the results of a comprehensive assessment.

If convicted of negligence causing injury under the Act on Special Cases concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, she could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won, or around 15-thousand U.S. dollars.
 
The cab driver was questioned Wednesday, said the official, but has yet to submit a medical report.

The official said talks are underway to set a date to question the former president's daughter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >