Economy

Study: More S. Koreans in 20s, 30s Show Intent to Get Married, Have Children

Written: 2024-10-14 15:00:39Updated: 2024-10-14 16:11:13

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A study has shown that an increased number of young people in their 20s and 30s in South Korea intend to get married and have children amid the nation's low births and population decline.

According to a survey by the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy of two-thousand-592 adults aged 25 to 49 between August 31 and September 7, 65-point-four percent of singles said they were planning to tie the knot or intend to do so in the future.

The latest figure is four-point-four percentage points higher compared to 61 percent from a survey conducted in March this year.

The number of women in their 30s who had expressed willingness to get married jumped eleven-point-six percentage points to 60 percent during the same period. 

Seventy-one-point-five percent of the respondents positively viewed marriage.

Positive perception of having children among women aged 25 to 29, which stood at 34-point-four percent in March, rose 13-point-seven percentage points to 48-point-one percent. 

Sixty-eight-point-two percent of all respondents said it was necessary to have children, up seven-point-one percentage points from March.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.
