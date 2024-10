Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated former presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki as the new ambassador to China.According to presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk on Monday, Kim is a longtime economic official who was chosen for his "broad experience in state affairs" and his abundant policy experience in economic cooperation with China.The top presidential aide said Kim is expected to facilitate the sustainable development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, while achieving diplomatic results befitting South Korea's status in the rapidly changing Northeast Asian order.Seoul plans to request Beijing's approval for the appointment on Monday.