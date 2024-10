Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied claims made by People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon that a handful of officials linked with first lady Kim Keon-hee are influencing state affairs.An official within the top office said Monday that there is no unofficial inner circle within the institution and insisted only President Yoon Suk Yeol has any power to select presidential officials.The official urged the media not to be swayed by rumors.Earlier, the ruling party leader had called for a reshuffle of aides at the top office who are close to the first lady.