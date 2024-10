Photo : YONHAP News

A "supermoon" will occur Thursday night for the first time in 14 months, making the full moon appear brighter and larger than usual.According to the National Gwacheon Science Museum on Monday, it will be the first supermoon since August 31, 2023, rising over Seoul at 5:38 p.m. Thursday and setting at 7:22 a.m. Friday.A supermoon refers to a full moon or new moon that appears when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, around 357-thousand-200 kilometers away.The National Gwacheon Science Museum will hold a free observation event for the public from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.Those aged seven and older can also register online for a supermoon lecture at the museum, which will livestream the observation event on its official YouTube channel.