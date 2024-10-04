Gyeonggi Province May Designate Danger Zones near Inter-Korean Border

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon said Monday that he has initiated a review to decide whether to designate danger zones in four cities and one county in response to North Korea's full-scale artillery readiness posture.Kim made the comments during a parliamentary audit of Gyeonggi Province by the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee, in response to an inquiry from Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Hae-sik.Lee raised concerns about the possibility of drones having entered North Korea's airspace from the South, saying this might be related to the North’s ongoing trash balloon campaign.He added that the trash balloons are probably related to anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent over the inter-Korean border by South Korean activists and asked the governor what measures Gyeonggi Province was taking.The governor said he’d given instructions to review the designation of danger zones in the northern Gyeonggi communities of Yeoncheon, Pocheon, Paju, Gimpo and Goyang, which would make it possible to prohibit leafleting activities there.According to North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, the North Korean military issued an order on Saturday instructing artillery units near the border to be fully prepared for combat.