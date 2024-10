Photo : YONHAP News

Firearms training will resume for the first time in six years at U.S. Forces Korea(USFK)’s Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.The defense ministry, the city of Pocheon, the South Korean Army’s Fifth Corps and a citizens’ task force signed a memorandum of understanding Monday resolving to normalize all firing drills at the live fire complex.Such drills had been carried out in a limited manner since January 2018, when ricochets from some 20 bullets fired by the USFK at the said complex were found at a tank unit of the South Korean Army’s Eighth Mechanized Infantry Division, located near the complex.According to the defense ministry, the adoption of the memorandum will fully normalize all firing exercises at the complex, including Apache helicopter drills.The ministry said the deal laid the groundwork for stronger South Korea-U.S. combined defense readiness.