Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court is expected to avoid a paralysis in its operations as it has temporarily suspended a clause that requires the attendance of at least seven out of nine justices to try a case.The top court made the decision on Monday, four days after Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chief Lee Jin-sook requested an injunction to suspend Article 23, Paragraph 1 of the Constitutional Court Act.She argued that it would be unfair to delay her trial due to a looming shortage in the court's quorum.The top court’s chief justice Lee Jong-seok and justices Lee Young-jin and Kim Ki-young are all set to retire on Thursday.However, the National Assembly has yet to select their successors, bringing the number of justices on the court to six from Friday.