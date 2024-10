Photo : YONHAP News

J-Hope of K-pop sensation BTS will complete his 18 months of mandatory military service and be discharged from the Army on Thursday.The singer’s agency, BigHit Music, revealed the date on Monday in the group’s fan community platform, saying no event will be held to mark the occasion while urging fans to refrain from visiting the site in order to prevent any safety accidents.The singer was the second member of his group to enlist after Jin.He is serving as a training instructor at an Army boot camp in Wonju, Gangwon Province.