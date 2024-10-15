Russia Accuses S. Korea of Violating N. Korea’s Sovereignty

Photo :

Russia’s foreign ministry has accused South Korea of violating North Korea’s sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs, in response to Pyongyang’s recent claim that Seoul intruded on its airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles.In a statement on the ministry’s website, ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called Seoul’s alleged action a "flagrant violation of the North’s sovereignty and interference in its internal affairs," suggesting it was an attempt to undermine the legitimate political system of an independent state.Noting that tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated in recent days, the spokesperson urged Seoul to take Pyongyang’s warnings very seriously and cease further escalation.Zakharova added that Russia remains committed to playing a constructive role on the Korean Peninsula and is striving to avert dangerous developments and guide the situation back toward a positive trajectory, including through the framework of its Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with North Korea.