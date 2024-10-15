N. Korean Leader Holds Security Meeting on Alleged Drone Incursions

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly met with top military and security officials to discuss responses to alleged incursions on the country’s airspace by South Korean drones.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the director of the country’s General Reconnaissance Bureau briefed Kim on what the agency called an “enemy’s serious provocation.”The KCNA said Kim also received a briefing from the chief of the general staff department of the North Korean army on a plan for military counteraction.The defense minister briefed Kim on measures to modernize weaponry, the report said, and the secretary of the Workers’ Party in charge of the munitions industry presented a briefing on the production of weapons and equipment.After hearing about the work of the general staff department and the combat readiness of the major units, Kim reportedly “set forth the direction of immediate military action” and “indicated important tasks to be fulfilled in the operation of the war deterrent” and the country’s exercise of its right to self-defense to safeguard national sovereignty.The KCNA did not elaborate further.