Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has accused the South Korean military of flying unmanned drones over Pyongyang earlier this month.In a statement carried by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Monday evening, Kim said the North knows the South Korean military is “chiefly to blame” for the alleged “drone infiltration into Pyongyang.”Kim also blamed the United States, saying, “If the sovereignty of a nuclear weapons state was violated by mongrels tamed by Yankees, the master of those dogs should be held accountable for this.”A day earlier, the South Korean defense ministry said North Korea has yet to find out who is responsible for the alleged drone incursions.It was the third consecutive day Kim issued statements criticizing Seoul.On Friday, the North claimed that South Korean drones had intruded on North Korean airspace three times in October.