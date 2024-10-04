Think Tank: N. Korea Can Test Nukes Soon after Making Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. think tank has observed no signs of imminent preparations for a nuclear test at North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear facility, but said the actual timing between a decision to test and the test itself may be relatively short.Citing satellite imagery acquired October 4, the Beyond Parallel website, run by the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), said Monday that few significant changes were observed at the facility over the past month.The think tank said the only significant change has been the removal of the engineering and support building outside the new portal to Tunnel Number 3.Beyond Parallel said that while no new dramatic activity is observable at the test site, a test could take place anytime as most preparations have already been completed and those that haven’t can easily be accomplished at night or during periods of inclement weather, which would affect satellite imagery.The think tank said the decision to conduct a test remains entirely in the hands of Kim Jong-un and it will likely be undertaken to maximize his perceived political objectives.