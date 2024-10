Photo : YONHAP News

Both the number of real estate transactions in the country and the combined amount of those transactions decreased more than ten percent in August from a month earlier.According to a report from the commercial real estate company Realty Planet on Tuesday, the number of real estate transactions reached 90-thousand-317 in August, down ten-point-six percent from the previous month.In July the number of transactions surpassed 100-thousand, reaching its highest point so far this year.In contrast, the August figure is the third-lowest this year, after February and January.The volume of all real estate transactions in August came to 36-point-three trillion won, down 17-point-three percent from a month earlier.The decrease has been attributed to higher lending rates and tougher lending rules.