Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean films, "Exhuma" and "Handsome Guys," won prizes at the 57th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, Spain.According to the South Korean film distributor Showbox on Tuesday, director Jang Jae-hyun's occult thriller "Exhuma," which was invited to the official competition section, won the Special Jury Award.Starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" attracted eleven-point-91 million moviegoers in South Korea early this year, the largest tally for a thriller film.Director Nam Dong-hyub's comedy-horror "Handsome Guys," starring Lee Sung-min, Lee Hee-jun and Gong Seung-yeon, won the Panorama Fantastic People's Choice Award.The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia is considered one of the world's top three genre film festivals, along with the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and Portugal's Fantasporto Porto International Film Festival.