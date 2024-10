Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military announced that North Korea has blown up the Gyeongeui and Donghae roads, which connect the two Koreas.In a text addressed to local reporters Tuesday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the explosions took place around noon on sections of the roads north of the Military Demarcation Line.It added that the South Korean military is monitoring the situation and bolstering its security posture.Earlier Tuesday, the JCS said it intended to take corresponding measures should damage occur from sound waves, vibrations or flying debris.Last Wednesday, the general staff department of the North Korean army said the regime would cut off road and railway links between the two Koreas and carry out work to fortify the inter-Korean border.