Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has designated 14 special disaster zones in the southern part of the nation, making those communities eligible for government support after suffering serious damage from heavy rains late last month.According to presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon on Tuesday, the designated areas include parts of Gimhae and Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province; and the counties of Jangheung, Gangjin, Haenam and Yeongam, South Jeolla Province.Expressing regret over the damage that affected homes and crops, the president ordered the interior and agriculture ministers to promptly provide support to farmers in the areas, and to complete work to repair roads and homes.Yoon also urged disaster management authorities to remain vigilant and fully enforce preventive measures, saying heavy rains could return this month amid abnormal climate conditions.